Power Division senior officials have painted a rather dismal picture about continued power breakdowns in different parts of the country and listed age old transmission and distribution as one of the major reasons for these power outages. Existing dilapidated transmission and distribution system cannot pick and distribute the entire power being generated resulting in power breakdowns countrywide.

Secretary Power Division said that the country had produced record 20800 megawatt of power this year but the system is unable to pick it fully and that contrary to the claims by the former federal government there is surplus power, the country is presently facing shortage of 4599 megawatt and as such it is practically impossible that the country is having zero load shedding. The previous government did focus on power generation more and in the process somehow neglected upgradation of transmission and distribution system matching with the increasing power being generated through setting up power plants based on different sources in different parts of the country.

According to him, the power distribution companies cannot use power being generated due to serious constraints in the system, distribution companies of Peshawar, Hyderabad and Quetta facing high losses have no money to improve their power systems against their required amounts of Rs 14.20 billion, the Power Division had asked the government to allocate Rs 90 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for improving power distribution system but the request was summarily turned down‘.

All these facts are quite disturbing and painful in all fairness. It would have been better these were produced at the appropriate forum while the former federal government was completing its stipulated five years constitutional tenure so that some remedial measures were taken to set the house in order.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

