Power breakdown

My recent trip to Peshawar made me realize how volatile power infrastructure in our country is. Nearly half the country switched off all of a sudden when around 4000MW shortfall was experienced due to fault in an NTDC transmission line resulting in tripping of Tarbela, Mangla and Ghazi Barotha power plants.

It seems we are running in circles when it comes to power infrastructure development. What we need is a complete, collective and a simultaneous revamp which includes all three components of power sector supply chain that is generation, transmission and distribution; as working in silos would not result in any holistic improvement. Being a Karachite, I still feel that power situation is better over here when compared to rest of the country.

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO

Via email

