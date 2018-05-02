Power breakdown after LNG based plants undergo ‘testing’

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Tuesday saw power system breaking down following the testing of LNG based power plants in Punjab with people in different parts braved severe power outages.

According to the Ministry of Energy, power plants in Daudkhel, Bannu, Ludewala and the Chashnupp tripped on Tuesday at 1:30 am, resulting in supply failure.

While the ministry said that supply has been restored and the 220KV NTDC lines have been energised, restoration of generation will take some time “as a definite protocol has to be followed”.

Whilst Chasma one and Chasma two were expected to come into system by Tuesday evening, the sources said that Chasma three and four will take some time to become operational.

It is pertinent to add that RLNG-based power plants in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Bhikki and Balloki (3,600MW) are also under testing phases and generation from these plants is currently not available.

Hydel generation has remained below average as water released from the reservoirs is low. In addition, new plants at Neelum-Jhelum are still in their testing phase, and not contributing to the national grid, said the ministry in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“In order to keep the system safe and to bridge the demand and supply gap, few hours of temporary load management is being introduced in all distribution companies, stated the ministry. The introduction of load management by DISCOs is proportional to the losses.

“Consumers are being informed via SMS, local sub divisional offices, Roshan Pakistan App and others means regarding the load management in their areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the management at these plants.”

“The consumers will be provided relief as soon as any plant starts generation. The Power Division will also post updated information regarding the situation.”

The Power Division appealed to the consumers to adopt energy conservation practices so that the maximum number of consumers fewer electricity interruptions.