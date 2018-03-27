Poverty, corruption gifts of secular, liberal forces: Siraj

Mardan

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that lawlessness, price hike, poverty and corruption are the gifts of the secular and liberal forces because of which the masses are disappointed and desire a revolutionary change. Addressing the Khatme Bukhari ceremony at the Jamia Tafheemul Quran Mardan on Monday, Sirajul Haq said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) had been revived to block the way of the secular, liberal forces to power again.

He said that the MMA was competent to bring about the desired revolution. JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Maulana Abdul Malik, and other local JI leaders were also present. Sirajul Haq said that the slogan ‘My body, my choice’ was the western and US agenda, and added that the promotion of obscenity and nudity in this country would not be tolerated. He said it was a pithy that as the women in the west were fighting for ‘Parda’ (veil) and protection, a campaign was going on in Pakistan against the veil. He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and the Islamic system alone could flourish here.—INP