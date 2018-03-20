Pound surges as post-Brexit transition deal sealed

London

The pound rose Monday after Britain and the EU reached a landmark deal on a two-year transition after Brexit that will buy businesses and citizens time to adjust to life after the divorce. World stocks jittered, meanwhile, ahead of a feared US interest rate hike later this week, as concerns of a possible trade war sparked by US President Donal Trump’s announcement on tariffs also weighed. Rocking the US market were Facebook’s shares plummeting 5.0 percent following reports of a large data breach. “Concerns over the potential for a Trump trade war still seem to be weighing on the minds of investors, with a lack of risk appetite still leading to caution in global stock markets,” FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said. Trump’s taxes on imports worldwide are to come into effect on March 23, with the exception so far of Canada and Mexico, which have won exemptions from the US. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem is heading to Washington to seek a similar exemption after the bloc threatened to hit flagship US products including peanut butter, orange juice and bourbon whiskey with counter measures.—AFP