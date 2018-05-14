Pound more attractive bet for some banks

London

The pound may have sold off into the Bank of England meeting but its recent drop is bringing back the bulls. Sterling slid almost 6% in the three weeks leading up to the May BoE policy announcement, as traders slashed bets on a hike in borrowing costs. Now they’ve been proven right as the central bank opted to stay on hold, banks including NatWest Markets Plc and Nomura International Plc see value in buying up the UK currency at these levels. “The resetting of BoE policy expectations provides an attractive risk-reward balance in favour of entering strategic long pound-dollar exposure,” wrote NatWest Markets strategists including Paul Robson in a note. “We target a move to $1.50 in one year,” he said, up from around $1.35 currently. NatWest sees the UK currency benefiting from the mispricing of UK political and Brexit risk, stretched long-term valuations and the likelihood of a weaker dollar over the medium-term. Nomura analyst Jordan Rochester also expects a “slow drift higher” in cable as dollar weakness comes through.—Agencies