Poultry sector is one of the most organized, dynamic and economically profitable segment providing a significant portion of daily protein (26.8%) to population. The industry started in the early 1970s and stabilized in late 1990s, making a tremendous contribution in bridging the gap between demand and supply. It is the cheapest animal protein source as compared to red meat supply. With the increasing population in Pakistan 2.03% per annum the availability of poultry meat is only 5 kg which is quiet low as compared to the 41 kg figure of developed countries.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, established in 2002, is playing a vital role to improve poultry industry by facilitating the use of modern technologies, provide trained personnel and solve the disease issue. Acceptance of feed enzyme technology is one of the extending steps over the last twenty years for the better utilization of nutritional component of feed in Pakistan. The basic component of monogestric animal diet is starch, protein, fat and fibre. The fibre components of wheat, barley and rye referred as Non Starch Polysaccharides (NSP) acts like anti-nutritional factors by depressing the broiler production. The NSP component in diet negatively affects the animal performance by increasing the viscosity of digesta. NPS linked with different peptides and protein and make the influence of protease less effective via lowering the rate of degradation.

To overcome this issue, the poultry feed is being supplemented with enzymes that hydrolyze these NSP and improves the overall growth rate of poultry birds. Till today the enzymes required for the supplementation of poultry feed are imported at a higher cost. This is the basic reason for high cost of poultry. There is a need to produce these enzymes domestically for to meet the demand in Pakistan.

AISHA KHALID, DR MUHAMMAD TAYYAB

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp