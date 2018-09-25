Poulter proud to serve as Ryder Cup ‘target’ for US

SaintQuentinenYvelines

Ian Poulter said he relishes the prospect of the Americans targeting him at the Ryder Cup as they attempt to end a 25-year wait for a victory on European soil at France’s Le Golf National.

Poulter returns for his sixth Ryder Cup appearance after serving as a vice-captain for the 2016 defeat at Hazeltine following his plunge down the world rankings. Poulter’s starring role in the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 guaranteed his place in Ryder Cup folklore, with US players in the past having made no secret of their desire to beat the charismatic Englishman.

“I take it as a huge compliment, I think, more than anything else,” said Poulter, who holds an impressive 12-4 with two halved career record and is unbeaten in five singles matches.

“It’s a daunting position to be in to know that everyone really wants to take you down, but quite frankly, I want to take them down just as much.—APP

