Potohar Region essential for progress of agriculture

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Conservation of Soil and Water in the Potohar Region is essential for progress of Agriculture. Agriculture Extension worker should educate farmers for increasing area of oil seed crops.

This was said by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Dr. Wasif Khurshid while chairing the progress review meeting of officers of Rawalpindi Division. During meeting Director Soil Conservation Malik Ghulam Akbar briefed the Secretary Agriculture that Soil Conservation constructed 101 mini dams, 176 ponds on 80% subsidy in last two years. These water reservoirs would increase the production of fruits and vegetables as well as fish production. Malik Ghulam Akbar added that Soil Conservation directorate also levelled 3141 acres of land for agriculture in Rawalpindi division during last year and done tree plantation on 220.5 acre of land area free of cost.

Sajjad Haider Director Agriculture Extension told the Secretary Agriculture Punjab that extension wing is disseminating Agricultural new technology at door step of farmers. Sajjad Haider further told that during this year the target of Wheat sowing was 1068970 acre and Wheat has been sown on area of 1112572 acres which is more than the target. He also told that oil seed crops have been sown on area of 77617 acres.

He said that grapes have been cultivated more six hundred acres of land in Potohar due to special campaigns of Agriculture extension. Director of Barani Agricultural research Institute Mr. Azeem Tariq told that 966000 olive plants have been planted under olive developmental project that would the requirements of edible oil in the country.

