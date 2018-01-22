Potohar division police rounded up 1,004 drug dealers

Rawalpindi

Potohar Division police in crackdowns against anti-social elements arrested 1,004 accused on recovery of drugs and registered 979 cases besides recovering 31.458 kg heroin, 2.748 kg opium, 419.128 kg charras and 6,770 bottles of liquor while 33 drunkards were also sent behind the bars in 2017.

Talking to APP, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali informed that 534 persons for possessing illegal weapons were booked and police recovered 436 pistols, 49 rifles, 15 Kalashnikovs, six guns, 17 revolvers, five Carbeans and 4667 rounds of different bores.

He said, total 72 murder cases were registered while police arrested 117 accused out of 159. Similarly, 99 attempt to murder cases were reported and police succeeded to net 145 out of 198 accused allegedly involved in those crimes.

He said two kidnapping for ransom cases were registered last year and police held six accused out of 11 allegedly involved in these crimes. Out of nine dacoity cases reported in Potohar Division, police nabbed 35 allegedly involved criminals. Similarly, 167 robbery complaints were lodged and police booked 195 gangsters.

He said police busted 48 criminal gangs and netted their 176 members during 2017 besides recovering 13 vehicles, 30 motorcycles, 133 pistols, 468 rounds and nearly eight million rupees cash from their possession. He said Potohar Division police took action in accordance with the law against accused under national action plan and registered 23 FIRs on Sound System Act violation, 71 on wall-chalking, 195 on renting rules and 101 on security ordinance violations.—APP