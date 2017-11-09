Potohar Division police net 40 POs

Rawalpindi

Potohar Division police in their crackdowns against criminals and anti-social elements have arrested 40 Proclaimed Offenders in October.

Talking to APP Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division, Syed Ali informed that special operation on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi and City Police Officer was launched against POs who were absconders and wanted in murder, dacoity, robbery and other crimes and 40 POs were rounded up during last month.—APP