Potohar Division police bust 48 criminal gangs

Potohar Division police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements busted 48 inter-district and inter-provincial criminal gangs and netted their 176 members during 2017 besides resolving 271 cases. Police also recovered 13 vehicles, 30 motorcycles, 133 pistols, 468 rounds and nearly eight million rupees cash from their possession.

Talking to APP, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division, Syed Ali informed that police conducting raids rounded up 229 gamblers and registered 41 cases during the period while over Rs 2.4 million cash stake money was also recovered from their possession. To a question he said, total 72 murder cases were registered in 2017 while police arrested 117 accused out of 159.

Similarly, 99 attempt to murder cases were reported and police succeeded to net 145 out of 198 accused allegedly involved in these crimes. He said, of four dacoity/murder cases, three were solved and six criminals were sent behind the bars. 27 rape cases were reported in 2017 while police succeeded to arrest 36 out of 42 accused. Replying to a question he said, efforts are being made to net unresolved cases and their investigations are underway. He further informed that two kidnapping for ransom cases were registered last year and police held six accused out of 11 allegedly involved in these crimes.

Out of nine dacoity cases reported, Potohar police nabbed 35 allegedly involved criminals. Similarly, 167 robberies were reported and police booked 195 gangsters. The SP said, police recovered total 223 vehicles in 2017.

He said, total 534 cases on illegal weapons recovery were lodged in Potohar division and police arrested 534 accused on recovery of 436 pistols, 49 rifles, 15 kalashnikovs, six guns, 17 revolvers, five carbeans and 4667 rounds of different bores.—APP

