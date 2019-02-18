Potohar artists show tremendous performance

The artists of Potohar region showed a spellbound performance at Open Air Theatre Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore on Monday. The event was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in Folk Studio Season- II.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Department Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan flanked by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram graced the cultural show entitled ‘Rawal Rang’ and watched the performance for three hours.

The artists from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal participated in ‘Rawal Rang’ anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja. The show started with the performance of Sami Folk Dance by artists from Fateh Jang followed by tradition music of Potohar by Irum Abbas from Murree with sitar and pitcher. Gurya Pakistan alongwith Waheed Murad gave performance on dhol which mesmerized the Lahorities.

The artists who gained popularity from coke studio Chakwal music group presented amazing performance. Famous singer Afshan Zebi compelled the audience to dance. Folk singers from Chakwal and its adjoining areas Gulshan Ali Khan and Ahmed Haideri presented dhol geet. The students from Arts Council Rabail, Laraib and Humza Ali presented Tappe and Mahey.

Famous artists of PTV Saeed Anwar. Asif Meer was also among popular singers.

Besides these performance artisans also represented Potohar region. They include Talib Hussain Table Lamp, Ejaz Mughal Truck Art, Fozia Naheed Doll Making, Ambreen Fatima Chik Art and Shahida Paervin Paper quilling.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai in her welcome speech cultural institution of Punjab promoting art & culture of their respective areas under patronage of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. She added that Folk Studio is also a humble effort to provide platform to the artists of far-flung areas.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram said that she never seen such kind of memorable performance. She said she had come to Lahore from Islamabad for Rawal Rang which was a wonderful show.

Minister for Information and Culture Department Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Potohar region is full of cultural norms and values which made it a distinct region. He further said the government of Punjab under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had started various projects for the betterment of artists of Punjab which were Artists Health, Voice of Punjab and many others.—INP

