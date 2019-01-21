Pothole reproach..!

THE Supreme Court is appalled by the number of people dying because of potholes!” I shouted. The road contractor got down from his fancy Mercedes and wiped a few tears rolling down his cheeks, “We pothole contractors are a misunderstood lot!” he whimpered as he stood on the edge of one of the largest potholes in the city.

“Misunderstood?” I yelled, “Do you know the number of people who have died or nearly died falling into potholes? Do you realize hospitals are full of those suffering from spinal injuries caused by your bad repairs?” The contractor held up his hand and gestured towards his worker who was filling up a hole, “Ask him how many meals he had yesterday?”

“Three square meals!” said the worker revealing the beginnings of a protruding tummy. “And some local dharu too!” “Can you imagine what he would have done without these potholes?” asked the contractor. “Because of this one pothole, he is given a whole season of work. He fills it in the morning and the pothole opens by evening, and day after day the poor man has employment!” “But that’s substandard material you are using!” I cried indignantly.

The contractor wiped his cheek again and looked sadly at me, “It’s a pity you have such a hard heart,” he whispered, “Can you imagine what would be the case if I’d used good material? Do you know every shop in the suburb offers me material a hundred times better than this? But instead why do I use the worst material possible? Bitumen that doesn’t bond, sand that is past it’s prime, cement from a third rate manufacturer? Why? Why?”

I put my head down and tried not to show my ignorance. “Because I want to see the poor don’t starve!” said the contractor, “My heart beats for the poor. The driver of his Mercedes grinned at me as I looked at him, “And this poor driver of mine,” said the contractor, “the poor man would have been forced to drive an ordinary Honda City or Suzuki, but today I have given him a sense of pride and self worth!”

I looked down feeling even more ashamed. “Can’t a few lives be lost here and there, a hundred or so broken shoulders and bad backs be a worthwhile sacrifice for us poor people?” asked the road contractor as he nodded encouragingly at his worker who had stopped mixing any bitumen with the sand. “Please learn to feel good, next time you fall into my pothole!”

I nodded, filled with pothole guilt, then smiled through my tears as all the cabinet ministers including the minister of state for roads, garlanded me, then watched as they all got into the pothole contractor’s shining Mercedes and drove away to a party at his sprawling flat on Malabar Hill..!

