Potential of Halal industry stressed

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Halal Research Council (HRC), Muhammad Zubair has said that the business community needs to take full advantage of the potential of Halal industry and export opportunities of Halal products. He stated this while giving presentation during an awareness road show organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with HRC to sensitize the business community about the export potential of Halal industry.

Muhammad Zubair said that global Halal market was 3.6 trillion dollars, but Pakistan’s share in it was less than 1 percent. He said that over 90% share of Halal market was captured by the non-Muslim countries while top ten exporters of halal products in the Middle East were also non-Muslims. He said that Pakistani private sector has great scope to penetrate the halal products market by focusing on Halal certifications.

Highlighting the advantages of Halal certification to manufacturers and producers, the CEO HRC said that Halal certification would enhance the marketability of their products to meet the needs of over 1.6 billion Halal consumers worldwide.

He said Halal certification would provide the business community competitive advantage, bigger market share, a cutting edge over the competitors and help them in meeting the importing countries’ requirements.—INP

