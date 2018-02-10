Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday welcoming Prime Minister’s plans to broaden tax base in Pakistan said wealthy and potential non tax payers must be brought into tax net at all cost and chambers will cooperate with the government in this regard.

Talking to a high level delegation of traders, importers and exporters from Sialkot led by Abdul Ghafoor Butt, Executive Member, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the veteran trader Iftikhar Ali Malik said ratio of tax payers in Pakistan is even less than Afghanistan which he added is point to ponder and broadening of tax net is must for strengthening of the national economy and the survival of the country.

He said that Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and top leadership of UBG is in principle, agreed to lend helping hand to the government in this regard. He said plugging of revenue leakage and broadening of tax net will ultimately benefit the existing tax payers in terms of reduction in heavy taxation.

He said that the UBG and all chambers across the country will not only resolve the issues being confronted by the traders but also convince the trading community to pay their due taxes timely. He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured to address all the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority and had directed all ministry and attached departments to expedite the rederssal of the problems of the traders. “Around 1.2 million people pay taxes in Pakistan while the number of traders paying tax on electricity bills surpasses seven million, this gap can be bridged through sincere efforts backed by the government,” he observed.

He said there is consensus amongst the tax experts that most of the problems are stemming from weakness in the effective implementation of fiscal laws. He said that the corporate sector which is the most documented segment of the economy has been neglected.