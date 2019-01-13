Potential candidate disqualified for not depositing annual membership fee

First time ‘one-sided’ elections held in district bar history

Zubair Qureshi

Disqualification of a potential candidate for the office of the President of the District Bar Association of Islamabad (DBA) in bar elections gave almost a walkover to the rival candidate in the elections of the district bar held on Saturday.

Saeed Khursheed Advocate was disqualified on technical grounds as he had not deposited membership dues for last several years and had therefore lost the right to contest as president of the bar.

Although the aggrieved candidate has challenged the Election Board’s decision in the Islamabad Bar Council yet unless a decision comes from the IBC his rival candidate Chaudhry Khanzada is the President-elect of the bar with 1,253 votes. In absence of Saeed Khursheed, the only other opponent Hassan Ilyas Kaifi could not give a good fight to Khanzada and secured only 141 votes.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Khanzada group’s voters dismissing the claims of the one-sided contest, claimed even if Saieed Khursheed was in the run they would have won easily as the number of votes he got were much ahead of even the half number of total votes cast.

Saeed Khursheed Ahmed’s supporters are shifting blames to one another for not doing a good homework before fielding him as their presidential candidate. One of the supporters requesting not to be named said Saeed Khursheed himself is to blame as he should have deposited his membership fee regularly and annually. On the other hand, Saeed Khursheed claimed he had been casting his vote in the last elections but sadly he could not present any evidence in support to his claims.

The election board president Naveed Hayat Malik and members Huma Tariq Sheikh and Ch Asif Irfan after perusal of the objections leveled by Mr Khursheed with regard to fake degree of Khanzada and casting votes previously, held his objections were based on mere hearsay and had not solid evidence. “Mr Khanzada during the course of arguments produced his matriculation certificate, Intermediate certificate, graduation degree and LLB degree respectively,” the board held in its decision.

To another point made by Mr Khursheed that he had been member of the district bar since 2008, the election board held in its decision “Mr Saeed Khursheed had applied for the Voter Membership of the Bar on 17.4.2008 which was allowed by the then President and Secretary of the Bar conditionally subject to the deposit of the requisite fee and he remained unable to fulfill the condition resultantly his name could not appear in the voter list for 2008 and subsequent voter list up till 2016…” Besides president, for the post of secretary, Raja Yasir Shakeel secured 912 votes and his opponent, Raja Arsalan Zaheer was polled 663 votes.

In Rawalpindi, Syed Sohail Tanvir Shah was elected president of the district bar association bagging 1,094 votes while Shahzad Mir was elected secretary after polling 1,050 votes.

