Postings, transfers in bureaucracy

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The federal government has made transfers in the senior bureaucracy and has posted Afzal Latif, a BPS-22 officer as Secretary Establishment Division.

Afzal Latif was earlier working as Industries and Production Division Secretary.

Dr Arshad Mehmood has been appointed Secretary Petroleum Division while Nadeem Irshad Kiani has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology (S&T).

Meanwhile, Sohail Rajpoot has been transferred as Secretary Ministry of Industries.