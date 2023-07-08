Posters have again appeared, paying tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 7th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs, in Srinagar and several other parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016. The killing triggered a mass uprising during which over 150 civilian protesters were killed and thousands injured by the Indian forces.—KMS