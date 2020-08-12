Posters ask IIOJK people to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi on August 14

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas asking people to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 as ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ and observe black day on August 15, which is India’s Independence Day.

The posters reading “Hum Pakistani Hian Pakistan Hamara Hai” [We are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours] and ‘We Want Freedom” have been posted on walls, pillars and electricity poles in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory.

The posters released by Warseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir said that India had no right to celebrate its independence day as it had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against the aspirations of Kashmiri people. The posters said that Jammu and Kashmir was natural part of Pakistan, but India did not allow that to happen by illegally occupying the territory through military power.—KMS