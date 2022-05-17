Posters appear on social media, demand release of Yasin Malik

Posters have appeared on social media with pictures of illegally detained Muhammad Yasin Malik demanding his release.

The posters with pictures of Yasin Malik read: “Indian illegal occupation authorities used all brutal means and inhuman tactics to silence Yasin Malik’s voice but they miserably failed in their nefarious designs.” The posters read, “Yasin Malik is torch-bearer of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and he will take his mission to its logical conclusion, come what may.”

“Yasin Malik’s mother is fast deteriorating with each passing day due to her long separation from her son as the brutal occupation authorities have not allowed him to be with her for over two years.—KMS