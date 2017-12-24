Poster competition themed ‘Quaid Ka Pakistan’ held at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Department of Computer Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a poster competition titled ‘Quaid Ka Pakistan’ in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The competition was organized aimed at educating the students about Quaid’s life and struggle through which he made a history by bringing Pakistan on the world map.

A number of students from all the departments of the university participated in the competition. There were two types of paintings: manual and digital.

Humera Tanqeen from Fine Arts department stood first and Laraib Rahim stood second in manual painting whereas Fine Arts Department students Zainab Azhar got first and Khatija Saleem stood at second positions in digital painting.

Judges for the competition were Assistant Prof. Media Studies Prof. Dr. Ahlam Tariq and Assistant Prof. Computer Arts Ms. Zareen Gull.—APP