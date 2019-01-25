Poster competition held

A poster competition titled ‘Education Builds Character and Character Builds Nation’ was organized here Thursday at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). The event was organized by Character Education Foundation (CEF) to support the global initiative and theme of the day, among students of different schools, colleges, and universities on in collaboration with RAC.

The event portrayed the creative work done by school children and artists from all the age groups, as the creative art work was displayed in the exhibition and winners were announced by the experts from RAC.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, while expressing his views on the occasion said, it is a vital ingredient of the economic development of any country.—APP

