Postal Services, Embassy of China organizes photo exhibition

Ministry of Postal Services in collaboration with Embassy of China in Islamabad organized a photo exhibition in connection with China New Year celebrations. Secretary of Postal Services Dr Saqib Aziz, Cultural Counselor Embassy of China You Yi and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the opening ceremony.

The photos displayed in the exhibition were depicting the culture of various cities of China. A documentary titled ‘Postmen in the Mountains’ highlighting the services of postmen were also screened on the occasion.

The film was set in the mountainous regions of the western Hunan province in the early 1980s. The joint photo exhibition would further strengthen friendship between the two friendly countries.—APP

