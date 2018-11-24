Postal Ministry reduces 50pc expenses under austerity measures

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that his ministry has generated an amount of Rs. 3500 millions just in last 50 days.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that under austerity measures his ministry has reduced 50 per cent of its expenses.

The government has initiated various mega projects including 5 million low cost houses, 10 billion trees plantation drive and shelters for poor people, adding that government is all set to introduce new agriculture policy in next few days. He said that government also raised Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as per aspirations of Kashmiris.

He announced to present a comprehensive report of his ministry on November 27 highlighting the steps taken so far.

The minister further informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inform the nation about the overall initiatives taken during 100 days plan on November 29.

He strongly condemned terrorist attack on China Consulate in Karachi, adding that Pakistan-China close ties were the target of the enemies of Pakistan.

Murad Saeed paid glowing tribute to the courage of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and particularly police personals who embraced Shahadat.

Earlier, Responding to the points raised by opposition members in National Assembly, State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed urged the opposition to question government’s performance, future planning and performance of the government instead of raising hue and cry on personal issues.

He said certain elements wanted to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The killers of slain Superintendent of Police Tahir Dawar, would not escape the punishment, he added. He pointed out that Pakistan has rendered innumerable sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

He criticized Pakistan Muslim League leadership to taking frequent U-Turns on commitment of dragging Asif Ali Zardari, into streets and recovering looted money from him, eliminating electricity crisis in six months, tendering resignation if named in Model Town case and proving a single penny corruption.

