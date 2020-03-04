Post Pulwama: Pakistan Navy’s defence

Reema Shaukat

PULWAMA was another false flag operation in which India tried against Pakistan but lost on all fronts. It was after Balakot strikes and failed Indian air attack on 27 February 2019 in which it lost its two aircrafts targeted by PAF. Regardless of defeat on aerial frontiers and knowing Pakistan’s preparedness on all borders it intruded through sea. On 04 March 2019 Indian submarine was detected in Pakistan’s territorial waters. Despite knowing that it is in Pakistani sea-lines of communication, Pakistan Navy fully capable of intercepting, locking and destroying the target, forced Kalvari class Indian submarine to surface back towards Indian side. Interestingly this submarine was detected by one of Pakistan’s Navy aircraft which was on operational flight along the Makran coast. But Pakistan being the harbinger of harmony and Pakistan Navy while in possession of defensive posture, let the submarine surface back safely for prevalence of peace in the Indian Ocean and two nuclear armed neighbours.

Submarines are considered crucial in controlling the seas, as without appearing on sea surface and vital in carrying state-of-the-art missiles technology including nuclear weapons, they can decide a loss or victory of any naval might. While maintaining the element of deterrence, submarines are used for surveillance and reconnaissance and historically there first use epochs back to 1860 and later first and second world wars and more importantly during Cold War era, they were able to create equilibrium between two superpowers of the time. Afterwards, powerful states started their focus on upgradation and introduction of new technologies in submarines or submersibles. Considering the vivacity of submarines as naval strength, many countries possess contemporary and hi-tech submarines apart from other vessels, ships, aircraft carriers or small boats. Indian Ocean which constitutes almost 19.8 per cent of Earth’s surface water, being third largest around the globe is considered economically viable ocean with moderate water temperatures. While providing economic potential and cheapest sea trade routes, the military build-up by littoral states is concern for both defence and maritime sector. India in its procurement of modernized military equipment has also led to nuclearization of Indian Ocean Region, with the possession of nuclear armed submarines. India despite being three times larger Navy as compared to Pakistan is multiplying its naval force rapidly not to maintain its regional hegemony in Indian Ocean but to compete China’s prowess in South China Sea.

No matter what kind of Indian military muscle it retains, Post-Pulwama episode on 04 March 2019 exposed Indian Navy failures in terms of boosted technological claims by its officials. Despite the fact that researchers call Arabian Sea ‘heaven for submarines’, because of its efficacy in moderate to warm waters, its emergence on sea surface was captured by PN aircraft. It speaks volumes about Pakistan’s Navy strength, capability and training in spite of economic and security challenges at national level. Post-Pulwama Indian aggression also calls for Pakistan’s operational preparedness at all levels of its armed forces. One can recall post Pulwama crises in which once different cities of Pakistan had complete black out including Karachi because of missile attack threat by India. Sea-borne threats always exist but generally speaking they are not considered primarily something by different stakeholders. Considering the vitality and vulnerability of seas, there is a need to develop discourse on the importance of seas during war and peace times.

Pakistan developed its first formal Maritime Doctrine in 2018 which highlights fundamental maritime principles on which subsequent actions, both military and non-military in the strategic, operational and tactical realm are founded in pursuit of national objectives. The purpose of formulating this doctrine is to provide understanding to all stakeholders on the distinctive attributes of national maritime sector and role of Pakistan Navy in national security. Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan or MDP also aims to develop coherence and uniformity of thought and action within Pakistan Navy and cooperation with the Army, Airforce, Friendly navies as well as Coalition partners. Following this one can clearly see Pakistan Navy being part of international bodies and joint military exercises conducted to enhance operational capabilities and maintain itself equipped with latest technologies and trainings. Recently, government of Pakistan has announced year 2020 as ‘Year of Blue Economy’ but prior to that, understanding maritime potential, strength and weakness is must. Like many other countries and littoral states, Pakistan too has perennially suffered from ‘sea blindness’ which is also known as ‘maritime blindness.’

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s economic security is also acutely linked to the security of our sea frontiers which India tried to undermine in the wake of Pulwama episode. Pakistan Navy’s engagement of Indian submarine and later response was remarkable but at the same time this calls for our preparedness and insight on the strategic visioning about the maritime sector. Traditional security threats are visible and well taken care of but the non-traditional or non-conventional threats which includes cyber security, hybrid warfare, piracy, smuggling, trafficking, etc along the invisible porous territorial waters needs to be addressed by responsible authorities. Considering the fact that 90 per cent of world trade takes place through sea routes demands for Pakistan’s attention on the maritime economy in order to achieve status of sustainable blue economy. The development of maritime knowledge is now essential for all shareholders as of now in international politics, Gun-Boat Diplomacy and Distributed Lethality, are the emerging concepts of any country’s defence but this too cannot be achieved without economic stability.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.