Post Pulwama – Indian ruse for war

In 1993 Pakistan raised a point in General Assembly of Interpol in response to Indian allegation that Pakistan is indulging in terrorism, asking world body, to define terrorism. It was when Khalistan movements was at its peak . Going back historically, was American war of independence terrorism ?Ask America there is big NO. Resistance in Germany during World War Two , in Palestine , or Jewish attacks Arabs in early forties. No these were all independence movements. There is thin line between a terrorist and a hero.

Coming to Pulwama, Geneva Convention clearly differentiated terrorist and military target. Pulwama was a purely military target, CRPF convoys, fully armed and fully covered by security. The attacker , a Kashmiri youth who was earlier arrested and tortured and disgraced. The vehicle was local. The explosive was Indian origin. There are engulfed in three layers of security. Attackers video message experts concluded was produced professionally. This was a plan to trap Pakistan by Ajit Doval and his team . It was to retrieve Kashmir situation , as Kashmir is slipping from Indian hands . In no way it is a terrorist attack . Indian elections is only one aspect , but the mote point is Kashmir. The inteffada in Kashmir is now converted itself in to resistance courtesy use of intense force by Modi Government. When the youth take up the weapon , historians always quoted , there is no turning back.

Doval is a master spy chief , expert in covert and overt operations. He was trained by Israelis and he is influenced to Mossad way of working , where norm is kill the adversary with full force. That is the state doctrine of Modi Government in Kashmir . But Dovel is not a strategist.

He lack the vision of leadership, political and military. He is just a cruel executioner. In staging Pulwama , he messed up , he ignored three important strategic and military points. First , the changed geo Strategic milieu in the region in particular and world at large. All regional and powers beyond are themselves engaged in their own way in strategic , political and economic tangles. At this point of time no body is ready for war.

US wants to be out of Afghanistan as quickly as possible, a war or conflict in region will involve them one way or other. A scenario not conducive to their strategic interests. And Trumps latest statement, Stop. From Indian point of view it is very important. It is a policy statement. China will not like One Belt one Road initiative to be hampered, and allow Indian to create mess in Indian ocean in case of war. Their indication to hand over one Air Craft Carrier is indicative of their strategic planning and resolve. Russia Pakistan approach towards a closer cooperation militarily and economically is going to change strategic balance not only in region but also globally.

Already Russia, China , Pakistan and Turkey have emerged a formidable challenge on world stage. SCO and other alliances and growing agreements. Second , it is the capability of Pakistan Defence Forces. Through the river of blood Pakistan Army has emerged as victorious against the juggernaut of terrorism which is unprecedented in the annals of military conflicts and modern history.

It not only have made Pakistan emerge as safe country but has inculcated much necessary confidence in rank and file. As Pakistan Army spokesman , said , it is different army. It is not 1971 when there were only Eight Thousand Troops(14Div) , with subversion stabbing in the back of Pakistan , 22000 combat troops at the peak , it could by passed by them and takeover with over a million troops , thus claiming a hollow victory. Pakistan Army now is battle hardened army having engaged in conflicts from last fifteen years. This Dovel , has Miscalculated.

Third, the most important, the new political order in the country. PM Imran’s approach is to call for dialogue and peace. This is the only way to take the down trodden masses out of poverty . War will take the two countries on the path of self destruction, and at the the end there will be nothing to talk.

Thus PM Imran caution to India do not mess with Pakistan is very apt. He cleared we will retaliate with full force. It is warning now sinking in India’s sensible lot . Modi suddenly found a PM who could match his guts. But Modi’s rhetoric is on going. In this backdrop, let us be clear to ourself, knowing India’s mind set and Hindu mentality Pakistan should be prepared for any adventure on their part. The frenzy of revenge takes away rationality in human beings , that is where India stand today. India is also finding itself in blind due to capture and exposure of its assets. Rightly, a small mistake on the part of Indian hawks will plunge subcontinent in unprecedented misery . Indian elections , yes , but critical factor is Kashmir. War will put it behind.

—The writer, a retired Brigadier, is decorated veteran of 65 & 71 wars and a defence analyst based in Lahore.

