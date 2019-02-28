Post Pulwama IAF adventurism

Sultan M Hali

Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, threatening with dire consequences, Indian Air Force (IAF) 12 Mirage 2000 Fighter Aircraft intruded across the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan Air Force air defence fighters scrambled to intercept the threat forced the intruders to beat a hasty retreat after jettisoning their external fuel tanks. Indian media claimed that IAF fighters targeted and destroyed a terrorist training camp in Azad Jammu Kashmir, but Indian Defence Ministry so far has distanced itself from the claim.

Readers may recall that following the September 2015 Uri attack, Indian leadership had raised the jingoism to a level where it had become impossible for it to back down. To appease its belligerent nation baying for Pakistan’s blood, India orchestrated a fake surgical strike. It was claimed that 9 terrorist training camps were destroyed across the LoC in Azad Jammu Kashmir and killed 34 terrorists. India failed to back up its false claim with any videos or stills of the alleged strike. Indian media itself started asking awkward questions.

This time around, stakes for India are much higher. General election is due in 45 days. BJP is facing a trust deficit with the masses, since it failed to live up to their tall claims of raising the economic level in India. Extremism and intolerance have permeated to a level that even international human rights organizations and academics have taken cognizance of Indian brutality against the minorities in India. Unable to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, India is seething with anger at Pakistan’s initiatives. Pakistan’s opening the Kartarpur Corridor endeared it to the Sikh Diaspora and community across the globe while international observers applauded the move.

In a desperate attempt to divert international opinion away from its brutalities in the IoK and mass genocide of the Kashmiri youth as well as garner support of the Indian masses, first Modi choreographed the false flag operation in Pulwama in which more than forty Indian security personnel were blown to kingdom high. Any sane observer would question the madness in blaming Pakistan for the heinous attack. Adil Dar, the alleged perpetrator of the assault is a local Kashmiri. The over 300 KGs of RDX explosives used in the attack originated from Indian Army. The movement of the CPRF convoy was supposed to be confidential. It got delayed by two days, there is no way, the movement could have been leaked. The car used in the attack was local. Moreover, India claims that it has fenced the LoC and no cross-border incursion could have taken place.

Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir was challenged by the UN. Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had made it clear in Parliament on August 07, 1952: “We want no people in the territory of India against their will and with the help of armed forces… …we want no forced marriages or forced union of the states of India”. Later Nehru also declared on September 17, 1953: “Whether it is Kashmir or any other part we are not going to hold it by the strength of arms….”

Nehru reneged from its international commitments and wreaked havoc in the occupied territory. India has failed to win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiris. Former Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AIS Dulat, in his 2015 book Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, says: Under the surface, there has been a lot of anger, hatred and alienation. Never before has it seemed so much in the open. He states: “Now, you have slogans put up: ‘Indian Dogs Go Back!’ It’s bad and the common Kashmiri is suffering.”

BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha has stated: “India has lost people of the Valley emotionally”. Government of India has passed the emotional barrier in Kashmir and has driven the people into a cul de sac of helplessness, for a routine killing. Even if India increases its military footprint from seven lakh to 70 lakhs in Kashmir, it wouldn’t be able to wrest Kashmir where it matters, that is in the hearts and minds of ordinary Kashmiris.

Arundhati Roy states: India is an “occupying force” in Kashmir and is wielding power through the barrel of the gun. “Kashmir is in the process of being isolated, cut off from the outside world by two concentric rings of border patrols – in Delhi as well as Srinagar – as though it’s already a free country with its own visa regime. Within its borders of course, it’s open season for the government and the army. The art of controlling Kashmiri journalists and ordinary people with a deadly combination of bribes, threats, blackmail and a whole spectrum of unutterable cruelty has evolved into a twisted art form.” On July 8, 2016, when popular youth leader Burhan Wani was brutally murdered, another mass uprising commenced. To protest the assassination of Burhan Wani, IoK is in flames. To quell the revolution, this time India is using pellet guns.

On February 27, only a day after India’s fake surgical strike, Pakistan Air Force shot down two IAF intruding fighters. After the 26 February intrusion, this scribe was on Indian TV Channels where former air and army chiefs, drunken with the stupor of arrogance were trying to talk me down. Only a few hours later, PAF gave a befitting response to India.

It is hoped that its leadership will shelve its jingoism and accept Pakistan’s offer of negotiations and take a step back from the brink since both adversaries are nuclear weapons equipped and any conflict can lead to mutually assured destruction of both.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.

