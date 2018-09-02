Post Offices directed to stop token tax collection

Staff Reporter

Excise and Taxation Punjab has directed the post offices to stop Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT), token tax across the Punjab province.

According to an E&T spokesman, a formal notification regarding the stoppage of collection of MVT in post office has been sent to the authorities concerned of post offices and postmaster general, GPO, Punjab Lahore.

According to a notification, the post offices have been directed not to collect/receive motor vehicle tax.

He said, the arrangements have been made to collect MVT at E&T offices.

To a question he said, Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi District registered total 115,718 vehicles and motorcycles during last financial year while the department collected over Rs 4.377 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during 2017-18.

He said, the department registered total 119,873 petrol vehicles including 104,102 motorcycles, 5808 cars, 19 CNG, 1111 diesel and other vehicles during the period, he informed.

Total 121,003 vehicles including Motorcycles, Motor Cars, Jeeps, St. Wagons, Pick-ups, Vans, Buses, Mini buses, Flying Coaches, Richshaws, Motorcars, Trucks, Tractors, Ambulances, Water Bowzers, Double Cabin and Cranes were registered during the year in the district.

Provincial government had fixed over Rs 4.185 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for the last financial year. He said that overall 105 percent target was achieved during the fiscal year.

In order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi is making efforts said Sohail Shahzad.

A special counter has been set up at the Excise and Taxation Office particularly to facilitate the citizens, he added.

