Post-occupation discussed with Iran, say Taliban

15 Afghan policemen killed in attack

Kabul

The Taliban discussed Afghanistan’s “post-occupation situation” with Iran in their latest meeting, the group said on Tuesday, as Tehran makes a more concerted and open push for peace ahead of a possible US drawdown.

The remarks come after Iran confirmed on Monday that the Taliban had visited Tehran for a second round of talks in just a few days that are aimed at ending the 17-year conflict.

The Taliban delegation discussed with Iran “the post-occupation situation, restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan and the region”, the militants said in a statement posted on social media and emailed to journalists.

It signals a growing confidence among the Taliban for US troops to pull out of Afghanistan, after US officials last month told various media outlets that President Donald Trump had decided to slash the number of boots on the ground.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official says the Taliban launched two blistering attacks in northern Sar-e-Pul province, killing 15 members of the country’s security forces. In one attack, on the outskirts of the provincial capital, heavy artillery fire by Afghan forces trying to repel the insurgents sent local residents fleeing for safety. Provincial council chief Mohammad Noor Rahmani says that along with 15 policemen killed, 21 were wounded in the two attacks, which took place late on Monday. He says fierce gunbattles raged for several hours in Sayyad district and outside Sar-e-Pul.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousof Ahmadi claimed responsibility for both attacks..— AFP/AP

Share on: WhatsApp