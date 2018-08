MAKKAH : The post-Hajj flight operation will be commenced on Monday and the first flight carrying 327 Hujjaj will land at Islamabad Airport in the evening.

According to a spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the operation will be completed on 25th of next month with return of over 184,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

On the first day of post-Hajj operation, total 950 Hujjaj aboard four flights would reach Islamabad and Peshawar.

