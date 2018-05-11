Post budget seminar at KATI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A seminar on the topic of “Is budget 2018 business friendly” was held at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) and attended by a large number of an industrialist.

President of KATI Tariq Malik, SVP Salman Aslam, VP Junaid Naqi, Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on Seminars & Workshops Zaki Sharif, Chairman and CEO KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi, former presidents of KATI and a larger number of industrialist community attended the seminar. The chartered accountant from AF Furguson & Co.

Muhammad Raza and Tahir Sharif briefed the gathering about the impact of finance bill presented by the outgoing federal government for the year of 2018-19. Economic reform package and Tax Amnesty Scheme announced by the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, changes and amendments in tax regime, property evaluation and duties on several sectors were also come under discussion.

President Tariq Malik appreciated this effort to aware industrialist and business community regarding implication and effects of budgetary decisions.

He also urged to continue such efforts in future. Experts also answered the queries made by Participants of the Seminar.