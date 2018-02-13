Possession letters to allotees of OPF Valley Zone V issued

Zubair Qureshi

Recently one of the most complicated issues pertaining to OPF Valley Zone V has been resolved and possession letters were granted to the legal allotees after a painful wait of 25 years.

However, according to an official of the OPF, 102 kanals of the OPF land are still occupied by the land mafia and efforts are underway to get that piece of land vacated too.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundations’ land is vacated due to the personal efforts and monitoring of the Minister of State for (OPs and HRD) Mr. Abdul Rehman Kanju and his team, said the official adding after the getting the land vacated the Minister handed over the possession letters to the allotees.

Talking to Pakistan observer, OPF official said the recent crackdown against the land mafia by OPF management has now resulted in a malicious character assassination campaign whose prime objective was to shift OPF’s focus from the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

OPF is a government organization whose matters are run as per the law and predefined SOPs, said an official of the OPF. Our foundation has always appreciated the positive role of media and from time to time has shared its success stories with the journalist fraternity but will never succumb to the existing blackmailing tactics and will keep on striving to provide the best services to the overseas Pakistanis.