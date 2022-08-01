Positive vibes from PSX: KSE-100 index gains 200 points

Karachi: Clarity on the political front and the positive steps from the government towards stability seem to have attracted investors’ faith as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began in green on Monday after the benchmark KSE-100 index gained more than 200 points during the day trading.

At around 12:47 pm, the KSE-100 was trading 40,373.91, up by 223.55 or 0.55% points from the previous close of 40,150.36.

On Friday, the KSE-100 index lost 202 points while the USD surge halted in the interbank market as the PKR gained 57 paisas.

The market had shown some growth on Thursday by gaining 575 points after PTI backed Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi took oath as Cheif Minister Punjab. Meanwhile, according to SBP data, the PKR, after 15 days, managed to halt the USD surge and gained by a mere 57 paisa on Friday.

Read: PSX loses 202 points, PKR gains 57 paisas against USD

This is an intra-day update which means the values may change with time.