It is quite common to hear people say: “Think positive”, to someone who feels down and worried. Most people do not take these words seriously, as they do not know what they really mean, or do not consider them as useful and effective. How many people do you know, who stop to think what the power of positive thinking means? So the first thing that we have to do is thinking positively. Positive thinking is the first and the main point that we have to do. Without positive thinking, all we are going to do is useless and worthless.

History is full of examples that show that people have achieved amazing results by perseverance and positive attitude. King Bruce of Scotland could not free his land despite many efforts. He had to run away and hide in a cave. He saw a spider who was trying to reach the roof. It made nine attempts but each time it fell just before making it. It tried again and again and succeeded to reach the roof. King Bruce learnt a great lesson of keeping the hope alive. He made a concerted attempt and was able to free his land. Columbus had no money or fleet of ships to make a voyage across the globe. But he was sure that one day he will be able to realize his dream. In the modern age of science there are many other ways like yoga, meditation, exercise, reading of inspiring books which can relieve us of tension, worry and make us relaxed and hopeful.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

