Positive role of social media stressed for reconstruction of society

Eminent writers and columnists on the 3rd and concluding Day of Adabi conference held on Sunday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) called for a positive and constructive role of the social media in reconstruction of the society.

Those who participated in the day’s deliberations included renowned writers Iftikhar Arif, Wajaht Masood, Zahida Hina, Manzar Naqvi, Fatima Hasan and Khurshid Nadeem. Welcoming the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the University was playing its positive role in addressing the socio-economic issues of the society through academic, literary and social activities. The Adabi Conference was the part of Literature carnival that has been made an annual feature to promote role of literature and language in the society’s reformation.

The third-day’s activities included a sitting with famous fiction and story writer Zahida Hina, besides launching of two books ‘Chargh Zar, written by Akhtar Usman and ‘Jo surat nazar aayee’ by Farooq Adil.

Deliberating upon the role of literature and the social media, the participants pointed out that it is the social responsibility of educational institutions to create awareness among the youth as how best they could use the social media for their education and proper brought up.

Literature, they said is inter-connected with the society’s overall growth and due to its wide-access, the social media has become more dominating.—INP

