No nation can turn their dream into reality unless they determine to do so. Current government seems serious to do so. Hence the change for Positive Pakistan is only possible through a towering ideology and personality as a role model. This can be felt in PM Imran Khan’s government so far named with RIASAT E MADINA (State of Madinah). This slogan seems apparently significantly well. But the point of perseverance is question of the time, because “Positive Pakistan” has been marginalized for many years.

It might be right to say that the State of Madinah was not only promoted by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but also a massive assistance of the companions of Prophet (PBUH). Hence Government of Pakistan, if it wants to move with similar passion, needs to consider various others factors which contributed to Positive State such as Muwakhat-e-Madinah, Constitution of Madinah and expedition of the Charter of Madinah along with sacrifices and brilliant and gentle leadership of the Prophet (PBUH). No doubt Pakistan will not achieve its excellence but also to regain the glorious golden age of Muslim world.

M LUQMAN KAKAR

Islamabad

