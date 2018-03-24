Positive developments

It is good to note that Islamabad had quite enthusiastically welcomed recent developments in Beijing and Moscow where Chinese President Jinping and Russian President Putin have respectively been re-elected to lead their nations for many years to come. China is a time-tested, all weather, trustworthy and sincere friend of Pakistan for decades together and there is a marked appreciable development and warmth in relations between Pakistan and Russia for quite some time for now and every passing day is showing improvement in this regard.

According to newspapers, Pakistani leaders are planning visits to Beijing and Moscow to personally congratulate President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin on their victory in the elections recently held in both the countries. Senior Foreign Office officials have quite rightly and pointedly stated that China is always the first priority, we are also getting closer to Russia under Putin and as such we are planning regular visits to Moscow to further strengthen the ties, since President Xi is the man behind great game changer PEC we always have great expectations from, Putin has also brought Russia closer to Pakistan, we want to take further closer during his presidency.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have not wasted a moment in felicitating the Chinese and Russian Presidents warmly on their re-election and expressed hope that Pakistan relations with both China and Russia will be further strengthened and cooperation as well as assistance in different fields promoted with passage of time for mutual interests. There are no words enough to explain the enviable friendship between Beijing and Islamabad and it is quite commendable to note that friendly relations between Moscow and Islamabad are rapidly developing and cooperation in different fields increasing. These developments are quite obviously very welcome and augur well for all three regional countries and their peoples.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

Related