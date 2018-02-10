Positive criticism always brings improvement: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said Friday that positive criticism would be welcomed as it helps to improve performance and removes the flaws in the functioning of the any department. He stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony of photo exhibition held at National Council of Arts. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi, Director Corporate Affairs Zong Maham Naeem Dard and President Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA) Sajjad Haider were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that such exhibition was initiated by him ten years before and he was feeling very happy over its continuation.

Around 100 photographs regarding the police activities related to controlling law and order situation, providing assistance to the citizens in untoward situation were mainly displayed in this exhibition. “After seeing various pictures at the exhibition, I have reached on the conclusion that photographers of media organizations are very much talented and they perform their duties in very tough circumstances like police department,” the IGP Islamabad said.

Temuri said every picture in the exhibition has a sound message and it reflects the dedication of photographers. “Photographs in various cases have guided the police department about what could be done in specific situation and what was the shortcoming or lapse on our part,” the IGP said. He said that media has an important role in making policing successful.—APP

