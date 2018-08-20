Positive competition healthier for any organization

Staff Reporter

Punjab Safe Cities Authority has remained categorical when manning its Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (IC3) with computer-savvy workforce meticulously selected through provincial grid of famous IT institutions and a series of competitive recruitment and psychometric tests. The outcome is optimum productivity in line with professional integrity. PSCA recently rewarded its Champion Performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation and financial prizes in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at IC3 floor. MD PSCA Malik Ali Amir along with CAO PSCA Kamran Khan graced the occasion and acknowledged the services of more than 50 Outstanding Officers comprising Police Communication Officers (PCOs) deployed in various sections of the project as core workforce and including supervisory configuration commanded by Operations Commander IC3 ASP Saud and comprised of 4 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, 2 Sub-Inspectors and 3 Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

