Positive changes in I&PRD environ on cards: Qaisar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Secretary Information & Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qaisar Alam has asked the Information Officers to go with the vista of time and get acquainted with the new techniques, trends and approaches being followed for best public relations. He was addressing a meeting of the information officers at the Directorate General Information & Public Relations here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Director General Information Firdous Khan, Director Public Relations Ansarullah Khilji and officers of the Information Department.

Qaisar Alam said that an efficient communications mechanism was the reflection of government’s performance adding that concrete steps would be taken to bring about positive changes in the working environment of the Information & Public Relations Department (IPRD). The Secretary Information said that like any other organization, the Information Department as well had Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) which determine the performance of each officer as well as of the department.

‘Unlike other departments, the performance of Information Department is judged on daily basis’ He said Qaisar Alam promised that Human resource capacity of the department will be enhanced urging the officers to follow good practices and be an example for other departments. He made it clear that officers will go through professional Training adding that performance of the officers during the training will play a big role in their promotion. ‘Officers showing best performance will be promoted ‘. He made clear.

While referring to government decisions, he urged all the officers to ensure that funds are judiciously utilized and austerity measures observed. He stressed the need for mutual respect in the office and urged the junior officers to pay due respect to their seniors. He directed the Regional Information Officers to liaise with their respective District Administration and make sure that all initiatives of the government get due projection in the national media.

Share on: WhatsApp