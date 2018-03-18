Positive approach vital to making progress: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that positive approach is vital for ensuring progress in any field of life.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Apa Nisar Fatima Girls High School he said that education and hard work were essential elements for achieving success.

He said that it was not necessary that if a child had born in a poor family so the future of that child would be dark. Future could be changed through education and dedication, he said.

He further said that daughters of the country were proving their metal in all fields of life and parents should ensure that the educational process of daughters never get interrupted.

Federal Minister said that education should be acquired with an objective to become good human being and focus should not only be on getting job.

He said, “purpose of education is to make a individual a good human being so that a person can understand the difference between a human and inhuman”.

Ahsan Iqbal said that education develops an ability of speaking truth and at a time when a student comes out from educational institution he must be equipped with all good moral values. He further said that one should set high goals as big dreams always motivate for struggle and hard work.

The minister giving his own example said that, “where I am today is just a blessing of Allah Almighty and result of hard work besides the prayers of my parents”. The students should respect their teachers and elders, he concluded.

On the occasion prizes were also distributed among the students.