POs, most wanted arrested

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during last 24 hours.

A police spokesman told APP here on Friday that Mandra police conducted a raid and nabbed a most wanted PO namely Tahir. Saddar Baroni police managed to net another most wanted criminal, Haq Nawaz.

City police apprehended a PO identified as Kashif while Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and held Falak Sher. . —APP

