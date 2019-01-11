POs, CAs rounded up

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Court Absconders (CAs) have arrested nine POs and four CAs during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt, R.A.Bazar, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan and Kalar Syedan police on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up accused Amir, Zafar, Zeeshan, Jan Afsar, Danish, Zar Khan, Muhammad Khan, Karamat and Naseer. Meanwhile, Taxila and Bani police raided in different areas and apprehended Asghar, Israr, Bilawal and Fayyaz who were CAs and wanted in different cases.—APP

