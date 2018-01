Kashmore

The police arrested six criminals including proclaimed offenders and drugs pusher, recovered arms and drugs during separate actions here on Sunday. SSP Bashir Brohi said that operation was conducted against the outlaws in Bakshapur, Tangwani, Karampur and Kacho Keti area of Kashmore. During separate actions, the police arrested six outlaws including POs and drug peddlers identified as Sacho, Mumtaz, Banho, Nahr, Sanaullah and Chanesar.—INP