POs among 33 outlaws held with arms, drugs

Nowshera

At least 33 outlaws including proclaimed offenders were arrested with arms and drugs during search operations here on Saturday. Following the directions of DPO Nowshera Syed Shehzad Bukhari to ensure peace in Holy month of Ramazan, the police under the supervision of ASP Cantt Awais Shafiq and headed by SHO Nowshera Kalan Shad Ali Khan, conducted search and strike operation in different areas of the district. The ladies police also participated in the operation.

During separation actions, the police arrested 33 outlaws including eight POs, recovered nine kilogram hashish, weapons of different types and ammunition from their possession.—INP