POs among 14 held with arms, ammunition

Peshawar

The police arrested 14 outlaws including proclaimed offenders (PO), recovered arms and ammunition during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Sunday.

In line with the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), the police teams belonging to different police stations of Peshawar launched operations against the criminals in jurisdiction of concerned police stations.

During separate actions, the police arrested 14 outlaws including POs, recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, ammunition and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations started investigation.—INP

