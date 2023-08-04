QUETTA – A tourist from Portugal was killed in a road accident in Chagai district of southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

Reports said the victim named Nuno Miguel Vilao Castanheria, 28, lost his life after his bike collided with a truck on the RCD highway near Dalbandin town on Thursday.

Castanheria, who was on a world tour on his motorcycle, crossed into Pakistan from Iran on Wednesday. He and two German tourists – Tony Pankraz Linder and Nikolas Lang – were travelling to Quetta when the accident occurred.

Levies officials, according to city administration, have arrested the truck driver and his helper following the incident.

The body of the Portuguese tourist has been sent to Quetta from where it would be dispatched to Islamabad to hand over it to the Portugal’s embassy.

According to his website, Castanheria was on the “Mission Unplug” to travel to over 50 countries on his motorbike in the next two years.

“For the next two years and so, I will be traveling overland to more than 50 countries and cover more than 85,000 kms. I want to see and enjoy the world as much as I can, meeting new places, new people and facing new adventures. I will be traveling offroad as much as possible, always taking into consideration that I am traveling with a big bike and that I will be alone,” reads his blog.

According to his website, he had travelled to 12 countries and covered a distance of 12,000 kilometers so far.