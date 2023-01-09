Portugal has named former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as the new manager for the men’s national football team.

Martinez replaces Fernando Santos in the role who left his job following Portugal’s shock defeat to Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 49-year-old himself resigned from his Belgium job following their unimpressive showing at the same tournament where his side exited the competition in the group stage ending his six-year reign with the team.

“I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation,” Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Fernando Gomes told a news conference.

“This is an important moment for the national team,” he added.

“I am delighted to be able to represent one of the most talented teams in the world,” Martinez said.

“I understand there are great expectations … but I also understand there is a very large team (at the FFF) … and together we will achieve our goals.”

Almost immediately after his unveiling, the subject turned to Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the international side.

Fernando Santos was widely criticised for leaving the forward on the bench for two consecutive World Cup games as his side exited the competition but Roberto Martinez hinted that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may still have a future with Portugal.

“I want to contact all 26 players who were at the last World Cup … Cristiano is a player on that list,” he said, adding he would “sit down and talk”.