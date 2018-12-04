Ports Minister calls for keeping sea clean in oil spill response

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said that the time has come for keeping the sea clean.

The federal minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ninth Barracuda exercise (oil spill response) organized by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

He said it is not the time of blame game. He was of the opinion that those responsible for the recent oil spill should have been pointed out in the final report on the oil spill.

The minister said daily 500 million gallons of polluted water and 6000 tons of garbage disposes off in the sea.

He said even the large factories here not install their water treatment plants. He urged the factories to install their own water treatment plants.

He said a country, which have three major seaports and a beautiful and long coastline, should not be among those who borrow but it should be among those who lend loans.

The Barracuda-IX exercise will begin in Arabian Sea from tomorrow.

The MSA holds Barracuda exercise annually, which is related to the preparation for response to an oil spill incident or any other emergency situation.

The maritime security agency had last year conducted the BARRACUDA – VIII drill from 04 – 07 December.

The representatives of 10 countries including Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia and other countries and 20 observers will participate in the drills to rehearse procedures and implementation of National Marine Disaster Contingency Plan.

